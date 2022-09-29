Loud drumline ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Central’s Drumline is ready to take the field Friday for the Cobbler’s homecoming game.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. the group picks up their drumsticks, but not the fried chicken kind.

The drumline performs at different events throughout the school year and even competes against other schools. Keeping the beat, learning moves, and changing their speed, makes the drumline, the drumline. It’s the loud beat of the drum that gets the group excited and pumped to perform.

“Last year when we had that huge event at the Rush Game, where we played with Steven’s drumline. That was huge for me because I’m a huge hockey person, I was like this is epic,” exclaimed Westley Gillespie, a senior member of the Cobbler drumline. “It’s kind of cool, but definitely fun doing all of these gigs and stuff because I mean it really helps with like your stage fright.”

