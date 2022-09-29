Library card sign-up month at the Rapid City Public Library offers access to more than books

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is library card sign-up month.

“During the month of September, we encourage our community to sign up for or renew their library cards,” said Laurinda Tapper, the public relations coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library. “Everyone who does will be entered to win one of three Kindles! This is also a time we like to highlight the access and education libraries provide as well as the tremendous value they are to the community.”

