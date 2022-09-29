2023 CIF season schedule released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Champions Indoor Football has announced its revised 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play March 4. Nonleague games start Feb. 19 in Rapid City.

The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all eight returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka Tropics, Rapid City Marshals, Billings Outlaws and Gillette Mustangs.

The CIF will be entering its ninth season, featuring eight teams, playing 10 regular season games each. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the 2023 playoffs with the top two teams receiving a first-round bye.

“The CIF will once again be the first major indoor football league to kick-off in 2023. 2022 showed us the talent level of this league and that will continue into next season. We look forward to an exciting 2023 season for our fans,” read a statement from the CIF board of directors.

2023 CIF SCHEDULE

NON-LEAGUE

Sunday, Feb. 19

TBD at Rapid City Marshals

Saturday, Feb. 25

Tri-State Tridents at Sioux City Bandits

WEEK 1

Saturday, March 4

Rapid City Marshals at Sioux City Bandits

Gillette Mustangs at Southwest Kansas Storm

Topeka Tropics at Salina Liberty

Omaha Stockmen at Omaha Beef (NON-LEAGUE)

WEEK 2

Friday, March 10

Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef

Saturday, March 11

Salina Liberty at Sioux City Bandits

Sunday, March 12

Gillette Mustangs at Rapid City Marshals

Southwest Kansas Storm at ICT Regulators (NON-LEAGUE)

WEEK 3

Saturday, March 18

Omaha Beef at Southwest Kansas Storm

Sunday, March 19

Salina Liberty at ICT Regulators (NON-LEAGUE)

Monday, March 20

Topeka Tropics at Billings Outlaws

WEEK 4

Saturday, March 25

Salina Liberty at Topeka Tropics

Sioux City Bandits at Gillette Mustangs

ICT Regulators at Southwest Kansas Storm (NON-LEAGUE)

Monday, March 27

Rapid City Marshals at Billings Outlaws

WEEK 5

Friday, March 31

Southwest Kansas Storm at Sioux City Bandits

Saturday, April 1

Billings Outlaws at Gillette Mustangs

Omaha Beef at Topeka Tropics

Sunday, April 2

Salina Liberty at Rapid City Marshals

WEEK 6

Saturday, April 8

Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty

Sioux City Bandits at Rapid City Marshals

Gillette Mustangs at Omaha Beef

Topeka Tropics at Southwest Kansas Storm

WEEK 7

Saturday, April 15

Omaha Beef at Salina Liberty

Rapid City Marshals at Southwest Kansas Storm

Topeka Tropics at Gillette Mustangs

WEEK 8

Saturday, April 22

Omaha Beef at Billings Outlaws

Sioux City Bandits at Topeka Tropics

Southwest Kansas Storm at Salina Liberty

WEEK 9

Saturday, April 29

Rapid City Marshals at Omaha Beef

Southwest Kansas Storm at Billings Outlaws

Gillette Mustangs at Sioux City Bandits

ICT Regulators at Salina Liberty (NON-LEAGUE)

WEEK 10

Saturday, May 6

Billings Outlaws at Topeka Tropics

Omaha Beef at Sioux City Bandits

Rapid City Marshals at Gillette Mustangs

Salina Liberty at Southwest Kansas Storm

WEEK 11

Saturday, May 13

Southwest Kansas Storm at Rapid City Marshals

Gillette Mustangs at Billings Outlaws

Topeka Tropics at Omaha Beef

WEEK 12

Saturday, May 20

Billings Outlaws at Rapid City Marshals

Sioux City Bandits at Salina Liberty

Southwest Kansas Storm at Topeka Tropics

WEEK 13

Saturday, May 27

Salina Liberty at Gillette Mustangs

Sioux City Bandits at Omaha Beef

