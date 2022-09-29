2023 CIF season schedule released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Champions Indoor Football has announced its revised 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play March 4. Nonleague games start Feb. 19 in Rapid City.
The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all eight returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka Tropics, Rapid City Marshals, Billings Outlaws and Gillette Mustangs.
The CIF will be entering its ninth season, featuring eight teams, playing 10 regular season games each. The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the 2023 playoffs with the top two teams receiving a first-round bye.
“The CIF will once again be the first major indoor football league to kick-off in 2023. 2022 showed us the talent level of this league and that will continue into next season. We look forward to an exciting 2023 season for our fans,” read a statement from the CIF board of directors.
2023 CIF SCHEDULE
NON-LEAGUE
Sunday, Feb. 19
TBD at Rapid City Marshals
Saturday, Feb. 25
Tri-State Tridents at Sioux City Bandits
WEEK 1
Saturday, March 4
Rapid City Marshals at Sioux City Bandits
Gillette Mustangs at Southwest Kansas Storm
Topeka Tropics at Salina Liberty
Omaha Stockmen at Omaha Beef (NON-LEAGUE)
WEEK 2
Friday, March 10
Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef
Saturday, March 11
Salina Liberty at Sioux City Bandits
Sunday, March 12
Gillette Mustangs at Rapid City Marshals
Southwest Kansas Storm at ICT Regulators (NON-LEAGUE)
WEEK 3
Saturday, March 18
Omaha Beef at Southwest Kansas Storm
Sunday, March 19
Salina Liberty at ICT Regulators (NON-LEAGUE)
Monday, March 20
Topeka Tropics at Billings Outlaws
WEEK 4
Saturday, March 25
Salina Liberty at Topeka Tropics
Sioux City Bandits at Gillette Mustangs
ICT Regulators at Southwest Kansas Storm (NON-LEAGUE)
Monday, March 27
Rapid City Marshals at Billings Outlaws
WEEK 5
Friday, March 31
Southwest Kansas Storm at Sioux City Bandits
Saturday, April 1
Billings Outlaws at Gillette Mustangs
Omaha Beef at Topeka Tropics
Sunday, April 2
Salina Liberty at Rapid City Marshals
WEEK 6
Saturday, April 8
Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty
Sioux City Bandits at Rapid City Marshals
Gillette Mustangs at Omaha Beef
Topeka Tropics at Southwest Kansas Storm
WEEK 7
Saturday, April 15
Omaha Beef at Salina Liberty
Rapid City Marshals at Southwest Kansas Storm
Topeka Tropics at Gillette Mustangs
WEEK 8
Saturday, April 22
Omaha Beef at Billings Outlaws
Sioux City Bandits at Topeka Tropics
Southwest Kansas Storm at Salina Liberty
WEEK 9
Saturday, April 29
Rapid City Marshals at Omaha Beef
Southwest Kansas Storm at Billings Outlaws
Gillette Mustangs at Sioux City Bandits
ICT Regulators at Salina Liberty (NON-LEAGUE)
WEEK 10
Saturday, May 6
Billings Outlaws at Topeka Tropics
Omaha Beef at Sioux City Bandits
Rapid City Marshals at Gillette Mustangs
Salina Liberty at Southwest Kansas Storm
WEEK 11
Saturday, May 13
Southwest Kansas Storm at Rapid City Marshals
Gillette Mustangs at Billings Outlaws
Topeka Tropics at Omaha Beef
WEEK 12
Saturday, May 20
Billings Outlaws at Rapid City Marshals
Sioux City Bandits at Salina Liberty
Southwest Kansas Storm at Topeka Tropics
WEEK 13
Saturday, May 27
Salina Liberty at Gillette Mustangs
Sioux City Bandits at Omaha Beef
