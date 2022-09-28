White House: Late congresswoman ‘top of mind’ in Biden flub

President Biden asked if deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was present at a White House food insecurity conference. (Source: Pool via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?” The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time.

Karine Jean-Pierre did not acknowledge that Biden had misspoken during his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he looked around the room for Walorski, the Indiana congresswoman who died in an August car crash.

Biden, in his remarks. praised bipartisan lawmakers who worked on addressing childhood hunger, including Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Mike Braun, Sen. Cory Booker and Walorski, who was seen as a leader on the issue before her death.

“Where’s Jackie?” Biden said, suggesting he expected her to be there.

Jean-Pierre faced repeated questioning during Wednesday’s White House press briefing about Biden’s flub, saying more than a dozen times that Walorski was “top of mind” for the president, who plans to meet with the congresswoman’s family at an event Friday when he signs a bill renaming a Veterans Affairs clinic in Indiana after her. She declined to say Biden had erred, nor did she issue an apology to the late lawmaker’s family.

“My answer is certainly not going to change,” she told reporters. “All of you may have views on how I’m answering it, but I’m answering the question to the way that he saw it and to the way that we see it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
The purchased building will replace the current administration office for Pennington County.
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing...
‘Hope for the future’: 15-year-old on track to be youngest nursing program graduate
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
At least six people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Oakland on Wednesday, officials...
At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland
Inflation has caused prices in grocery stores to skyrocket and Governor Noem's tax cut will...
Consumers react to Noem’s grocery sales tax elimination announcement