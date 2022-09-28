Warming up the next couple of days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will be likely overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will be warmer as temperatures soar into the 80s! It will feel more like the middle of July, rather than the end of September. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday and much of Thursday. Clouds will move in later in the afternoon and could bring a few showers to the area around sunset or later Thursday. Highs will also be in the 80s.

Temperatures take a step back Friday with highs back into the 70s for many, some 60s in Wyoming. Scattered clouds and a few showers possible. The weekend will have highs in the 60s and 70s with showers possible Saturday, while Sunday looks to be pretty dry.

A few shower chances open up next week with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.