Warming up the next couple of days

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will be likely overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will be warmer as temperatures soar into the 80s! It will feel more like the middle of July, rather than the end of September. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday and much of Thursday. Clouds will move in later in the afternoon and could bring a few showers to the area around sunset or later Thursday. Highs will also be in the 80s.

Temperatures take a step back Friday with highs back into the 70s for many, some 60s in Wyoming. Scattered clouds and a few showers possible. The weekend will have highs in the 60s and 70s with showers possible Saturday, while Sunday looks to be pretty dry.

A few shower chances open up next week with highs in the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Quincy Bear Robe
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Continues
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Return
Warmer temperatures are looking to return.
Breezy
A breezy start to the weekend