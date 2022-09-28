RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage

Data presented by the group shows that about half of the one thousand students who graduate...
Data presented by the group shows that about half of the one thousand students who graduate from RCAS each year end up going to college.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The labor shortage is heavily impacting western South Dakota and the Black Hills area, and the Rapid City Area School District is hoping to address the issue through their College and Career Readiness program.

Representatives from the district’s CCR program attended Tuesday night’s Board of Education study session, laying out some of the challenges facing the district when it comes to what students decide to do upon graduation.

Data presented by the group shows that about half of the one thousand students who graduate from RCAS each year end up going to college.

J.J. Carrell, director of the CCR, said that they’re making it their primary focus to make sure there are good careers for students who opt not to attend college.

”My goal is to have all five hundred have a plan upon graduation through certifications, endorsements, tangible, skillful talent, to go and be very marketable in the workforce.”

Carrell asked the board to consider revision of their academy model, and an expansion on CTE programs to better prepare students for the professional field.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Quincy Bear Robe
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with members of the Rapid City Police Department and...
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

Latest News

23-year-old Branden Spence from Australia has been with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office...
New U.S. citizen dreams of being a patrol officer with PCSO
Spearfish Canyon fall colors.
Spearfish Canyon erupts in autumn color
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute is the first hospital in South Dakota to use the...
New medical device makes it easier for doctors to detect heart abnormalities
South Dakota Kids Belong seeks homes for children with foster and adoptive families
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need