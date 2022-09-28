Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida

FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.
FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon says it’s temporarily pausing operations at some facilities as Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida.

The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando. Amazon has more than 8,000 full-time and part-time employees in the Tampa area.

A spokesman said the retailer is closely monitoring the hurricane’s path and making adjustments to keep workers and those delivering packages safe.

Employees scheduled to work will continue to be paid while sites are closed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
The purchased building will replace the current administration office for Pennington County.
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan...
1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’
FILE - Actor Lisa Banes poses for photos in Park City, Utah, Jan. 26, 2015. The man charged...
Guilty plea in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Judge: R. Kelly to pay $300,000 to victim in sex crimes case
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Teen killed in shootout had been staying with father before mother’s slaying
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears