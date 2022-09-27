A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Continues
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies and warm temperatures can again be expected today, but highs could be a couple of degrees lower than Monday due to an easterly component to our winds today.
A hot ridge of high pressure builds over us Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in highs well on up into the 80s. Yes, a 90 degree temperature is likely Thursday near the Badlands.
A cold front will bring much cooler air by the weekend with a few showers, but the amount of moisture with this system remains questionable.
Warm and dry weather returns next week.
