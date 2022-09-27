A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Continues

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies and warm temperatures can again be expected today, but highs could be a couple of degrees lower than Monday due to an easterly component to our winds today.

A hot ridge of high pressure builds over us Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in highs well on up into the 80s. Yes, a 90 degree temperature is likely Thursday near the Badlands.

A cold front will bring much cooler air by the weekend with a few showers, but the amount of moisture with this system remains questionable.

Warm and dry weather returns next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Quincy Bear Robe
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
Worries from some RCAS faculty members that bullying might occur to some students who are on...
RCAS brings to light concerns of possible bullying of students on the free and reduced lunch program

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Return
Warmer temperatures are looking to return.
Breezy
A breezy start to the weekend
Weather
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!