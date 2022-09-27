Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Quincy Bear Robe
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with members of the Rapid City Police Department and...
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute is the first hospital in South Dakota to use the...
New medical device makes it easier for doctors to detect heart abnormalities