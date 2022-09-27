South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need

South Dakota Kids Belong seeks homes for children with foster and adoptive families
South Dakota Kids Belong seeks homes for children with foster and adoptive families(KSFY)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday.

The South Dakota Kids belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.

Nationally, there are far more children than there are foster families.

The President of the South Dakota Kids Belong, Damen Woolsey, said their organization tries to make it easier for people to take on extra children.

”Through that, we started creating innovation programs, collective impact with government, faith, and business owners to all come together and see enough foster and adoptive families throughout South Dakota,” said Woolsey.

Katlin Young is the Pennington County and Rapid City Community Catalyst for South Dakota Kids Belong.

His job is to find businesses that are willing to become foster friendly to make it easier for families to afford to eat out or do activities together.

He also goes into communities to find people to help support new foster families and the work and finances that come with it.

“These are our kids in our communities and it’s a collective effort and a collective impact effort. So, it’s super exciting to watch foster parents say ‘yes’ so the kids find permanency. We’re so grateful for the foster parents we do have that said ‘yes, we’ll be a forever home for a kid,’” said Young.

To learn more about South Dakota Kids Belong and how you can help, visit: https://americaskidsbelong.org/states/sd/

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City is accused of murdering his sister.
Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Quincy Bear Robe
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
Authorities say they seized roughly 30 pounds of meth and one pound of fentanyl during a...
Traffic stop results in significant meth, fentanyl bust in Brookings
Rosalyn Baldwin and her brother pose with members of the Rapid City Police Department and...
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

Latest News

The purchased building will replace the current administration office for Pennington County.
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’
Ladies Night event bringing together food, vendors, and attractions to the Monument
Ladies Night event bringing together food, vendors, and attractions to the Monument
Doane Robinson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road.
Tunnels in the Black Hills undergo inspections
Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City.
Park restrooms closure scheduled