New cars, old cars, big cars, and small cars all at the 12th Cruiser Car Show
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Cruiser Car Show continues to draw in hundreds of cars after 12 years. This Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. people strolling through downtown Rapid City will find classic cars, muscle cars, electric vehicles, and many different types of cars. There will also be live music, food trucks, and a beverage garden all at Main Street Square.
If you are interested in having your car judged, pre-registration is open until Friday at noon or you can bring it the morning of the Cruiser Car Show.
