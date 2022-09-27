Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sept. 21.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.

Police say that Brown sustained serious non-life threatening injuries while two juvenile passengers received minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

