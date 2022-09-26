Warmer than Normal Temperatures Return

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft builds east this week, bringing a return to above normal temperatures and continuing the dry conditions in the northern plains. Widespread 80s are likely through at least Wednesday or Thursday.

A trough moves in late in the week and the weekend, bringing scattered showers and more normal temperatures as we close September and start October.

