Warmer than Normal Temperatures Return

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft builds east this week, bringing a return to above normal temperatures and continuing the dry conditions in the northern plains. Widespread 80s are likely through at least Wednesday or Thursday.

A trough moves in late in the week and the weekend, bringing scattered showers and more normal temperatures as we close September and start October.

