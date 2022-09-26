Warmer temperatures are looking to return.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Tonight, we can expect lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Tomorrow breezy conditions will persist as the temperature warm up to the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will slightly fall for Tuesday before rising back up into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, we look to fall back into the 70s with increasing cloud cover and the chance for showers in the evening time. Saturday and Sunday sunny skies return with temperatures returning to near normal.

