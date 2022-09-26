Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A man accused of killing his sister last week made his first appearance in court Monday.

28 -year-old Nicklaus Houchin is accused of strangling 31-year-old Danielle Houchin while in a car that was driving for an app-based food delivery service.

Witnesses told police there were other people in the vehicle drinking and driving around Rapid City when a physical confrontation between the siblings resulted in Nicklaus allegedly choking Danielle until she became ‘unresponsive.’

Houchin is charged with 1st-degree manslaughter and if convicted, he faces up to life in prison

His bail is set at $100,00 cash.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.