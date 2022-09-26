Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister makes first appearance in court
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A man accused of killing his sister last week made his first appearance in court Monday.
28 -year-old Nicklaus Houchin is accused of strangling 31-year-old Danielle Houchin while in a car that was driving for an app-based food delivery service.
Witnesses told police there were other people in the vehicle drinking and driving around Rapid City when a physical confrontation between the siblings resulted in Nicklaus allegedly choking Danielle until she became ‘unresponsive.’
Houchin is charged with 1st-degree manslaughter and if convicted, he faces up to life in prison
His bail is set at $100,00 cash.
