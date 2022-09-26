Hill City community center grand reopening

After renovations where done to the Hill City community center, the community held a ribbon cutting to mark the reopening of the center.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City community center reopened Sunday afternoon after some well-needed renovations to the building.

The plan to renovate the old Hill City community center came after it was deemed to be outdated. According to the Hill City mayor, the community center was originally built by the Hill City seniors. The building was eventually given to the city and through a bed tax, that helped create a business improvement district in Hill City, they were able to plan renovations that would go towards the community center.

But for Hill City, the center represents more than just another building in town.

”We’re giving people a neutral meeting place to be able to come and gather to have meetings, to have classes, to really practice what we are as a city and as a community,” said Hill City mayor Kathy Skorzewski.

Skorzewski added that the end goal for the community center is to bring the already close-knit community of Hill city even closer.

