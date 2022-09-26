Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Great Pumpkin weigh-off took place Saturday at this year’s Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival on Main Street Square. Growers competed to see who had the biggest pumpkin with some reaching over 1,000 lb.

It takes 90-120 days for a pumpkin to grow and in Rapid City, this presents a unique problem as the city’s springs are not conducive to this growth. The weigh-off is a sanctioned pumpkin event by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, which brings pumpkin growers from all over the region.

”It is awesome, it is truly a regional event. We had a pumpkin from Nebraska, one from Montana, and the kids love it, you can see behind me they’re taking pictures in front of these giant pumpkins, but they are major component of the show today and a good showing and we had three pumpkins over 1,000 pounds so a really awesome day today here at the great Pumpkin weigh-off,” said Domico Rodriguez, President, and CEO of Main Street Square.

The winner of this years weigh-off is Mike Cotter with his pumpkin weighing in at 1,258 lb and his daughter Jaena Cotter taking second place at 1,171 lb.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.