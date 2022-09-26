Gas price fluctuation surges as some states see increase, others continue falling

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average...
The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks.

GasBuddy reports the nation’s average gas price is now $3.67, which is 3.2 cents higher than a week ago.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $5.45 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.93 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Some parts of the country are seeing significant price spikes due to refinery issues, while other regions are seeing normal activity at refineries and prices there have dropped.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan explained.

GasBuddy says the disconnect will continue to grow larger and will likely remain inconsistent for the next few weeks.

“A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states – and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out,” De Haan said.

Hurricane Ian could also cause problems – depending on the storm’s track – as it approaches the United States.

“Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Dodge Stratus slammed into a Rapid City police car Sunday.
Rapid City patrol car slammed after 3-vehicle crash
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Worries from some RCAS faculty members that bullying might occur to some students who are on...
RCAS brings to light concerns of possible bullying of students on the free and reduced lunch program
Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District passed Board Policy 6117 in a 5-1 vote at the...
Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores...
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin