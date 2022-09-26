Fall tourism in the Black Hills is just getting started

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Fall season starts to get a grip on the Black Hills people are still coming to enjoy the area before winter takes hold in a couple of months.

While tourism is still in full bloom around the area, some of the communities in the hills still seeing a good number of visitors. They attribute the number of tourists to the events taking place later in the Fall.

”This is the time for the Buffalo round-up and all of the fabulous colors of the trees are now changing. Also, the temperature is just beautiful around this time of year,” said Hill City Chamber of Commerce executive director Janet Wetovick-Billy “It’s really a fabulous time for people to come and visit not only for tourists but for locals and area residents as well. So, get out and enjoy the hills,”

For those that are visiting from outside of the state, the scenery around the Black Hills is not the only thing they’re loving but the drive to the hills was also memorable for them.

“What I liked coming out, was the change of scenery you went from the plains coming across I-90. Then, you start getting into the foothills, you have the trees, and the rocks, and the hills, and I really like how the scenery changes up,” said Indiana resident Rodney Potter.

While Fall just starting some towns are optimistic as the season progresses, visitors will keep coming to the Black Hills until the winter.

