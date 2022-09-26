Fall tourism in the Black Hills is just getting started

A big wave of people visited Mt. Rushmore Sunday morning
A big wave of people visited Mt. Rushmore Sunday morning(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Fall season starts to get a grip on the Black Hills people are still coming to enjoy the area before winter takes hold in a couple of months.

While tourism is still in full bloom around the area, some of the communities in the hills still seeing a good number of visitors. They attribute the number of tourists to the events taking place later in the Fall.

”This is the time for the Buffalo round-up and all of the fabulous colors of the trees are now changing. Also, the temperature is just beautiful around this time of year,” said Hill City Chamber of Commerce executive director Janet Wetovick-Billy “It’s really a fabulous time for people to come and visit not only for tourists but for locals and area residents as well. So, get out and enjoy the hills,”

For those that are visiting from outside of the state, the scenery around the Black Hills is not the only thing they’re loving but the drive to the hills was also memorable for them.

“What I liked coming out, was the change of scenery you went from the plains coming across I-90. Then, you start getting into the foothills, you have the trees, and the rocks, and the hills, and I really like how the scenery changes up,” said Indiana resident Rodney Potter.

While Fall just starting some towns are optimistic as the season progresses, visitors will keep coming to the Black Hills until the winter.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s...
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey

Latest News

After renovations where done to the Hill City community center, the community held a ribbon...
Hill City community center grand reopening
Worries from some RCAS faculty members that bullying might occur to some students who are on...
RCAS brings to light concerns of possible bullying of students on the free and reduced lunch program
Spectators look on to see who will have the largest pumpkin.
Growers show off their pumpkins during the great pumpkin weigh off
Students compete to see who can fling their pumpkins the furthest.
Students compete in a pumpkin chuckin at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival