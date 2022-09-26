Central High School students host blood drive during Homecoming week

National Honor Society students ask for community donations in blood drive Friday
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Donating blood is a great way to give back to the community, and students at Central High School are helping give back this Friday, hosting their own blood drive.

“I am in National Honor Society,” said Parker Smith. “And we are hosting a blood drive this Friday, September 30th from 8-3 in the Cobbler wrestling room. It is our homecoming day, so we are reaching out to community members to help us since many of our students will be involved in activities that would prevent them from donating.”

To sign up, go to vitalant.Org, select make an appointment and choose blood drive code. Enter ‘rccentral’ to access the Central High School blood drive. There are 15-minute slots available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

