Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting

Quincy Bear Robe mug shot
Quincy Bear Robe mug shot(Rapid City Police)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The person accused of murdering a young man at the Grand Gateway Hotel last spring was back in court Monday for an arraignment on a new indictment with an additional murder charge filed against him.

Quincy Bear Robe is accused of killing Myron Pourier Jr. in a March 19th shooting at a Rapid City motel.

Bear Robe was originally charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm, but following Pourier’s death on April 3rd, the aggravated assault charge was updated to second-degree murder.

Monday, an additional first-degree murder charge was added.

This is a class A felony that if convicted of, Bear Robe faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The state has made it clear they are not seeking the death penalty.

Bear Robe pleaded not guilty.

