South Dakota Mines celebrates M-Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The M above Rapid City has been around for more than 100 years and this year’s M-Day allowed the public to view the renovated landmark.

To close out their Rocker Days, South Dakota Mines students, alumni, faculty, and staff enjoy a time-honored tradition of whitewashing the M and sliding down the hill. This year’s event featured a ribbon cutting for the newly-poured concrete M that sits on the hill above Rapid City.

“The M is a trademark or tradition for those at South Dakota Mines but it’s bigger than that, it really is a tradition for those in the Rapid City and the Black Hills area. As you drive through town you automatically look up at that M as you go through, so it really is a landmark not only for the school but also for the community,” said Minds President Jim Rankin.

While the long-lasting tradition is dear to many in the community, for one alumnus the M holds a deeper connection. Emily Sande completed a design project when she was a graduating senior back in 2019. Those designs were used in the improvements on the hill.

“It’s always a senior’s hope that their project comes to fruition, so to actually see it come to fruition and to come so close after graduation is just amazing. It’s great to see that the community, alumni, students, faculty all came together to really make this project come to life,” said Sande.

Further improvements to the lower part of the M-Hill will include an updated walking trail and benches to make it easier for people to climb to the top.

