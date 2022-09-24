Friday Night Hike, September 23, Part 2

Comets roll over Tatanka, Bobcats spoils Patriots’ homecoming
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian Comets are back over the .500 mark in Friday night’s win over Lakota Tech. Plus, the Douglas Patriots faced a tough test as the Brookings Bobcats traveled to Patriot Stadium on their Homecoming week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

