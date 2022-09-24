Armored truck driver shoots, kills alleged robber in shootout, authorities say

Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. (Source: KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - California authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle that left a person dead.

On Friday, an Oakland city official said a driver of a Brinks truck killed the alleged robber during the heist.

Authorities said two others, a guard and a bystander, were also injured in the incident that turned into a shootout.

According to officials, their investigation remains ongoing, along with finding others who were also involved in the crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Fall Color Report
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck.
1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck
FILE - Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in "One Flew Over...
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actor Louise Fletcher dies
John Cena has earned a Guinness World Record for the most wishes granted through the...
John Cena sets Guinness World Record for granting most wishes through Make-A-Wish