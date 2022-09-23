Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

