Temperatures return to average heading into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds move in after midnight and a few showers will be possible during the morning hours for locations north of the interstate. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for much of our area by morning.

Friday will have temperatures back into the 60s and 70s with increasing sunshine through the afternoon hours. Saturday will be similar with a few morning clouds that clear out for the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy Friday and Saturday. Sunday is sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Next week will start off close to normal with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine, but warmer air moves in mid to late week with highs likely in the 80s.

