Swarm Week at Black Hills State University

Black Hills State football gets ready for their homecoming game
By Kate Robinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University celebrates Swarm Week as the homecoming brings students and athletes together.

This year it runs from September 19th through Saturday the 24th, with BHSU football team taking on Colorado Mesa Saturday to cap the week’s celebrations.

The atmosphere around the event is buzzing, with families and friends from all around coming in to celebrate and watch the football game.

”I mean it’s cool because everyone’s kind of getting together under the jacket pride and stuff. I’ve been here for a while so I know the school likes to support us and they love to do the things throughout the week, There’s a lot of events and things, so you know support a lot of the athletes and what not. It’s just a good week, everyone is excited,” says Yellowjacket safety Bailey Rosenstrauch.

Black Hills State University’s football team is currently undefeated, and they have no plans in slowing down as they head into their homecoming game this week, following Swarm Week at BHSU.

The Yellowjackets take on Colorado Mesa Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

