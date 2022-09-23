South Dakota Mines students talk about suicide awareness

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines students held a suicide awareness event Thursday with several booths and inspirational messages on the paths for students to see on their way to class.

With September being Suicide Prevention Month, South Dakota Mines counselors wanted to make sure the student community was aware of resources they could reach out to if they found themselves struggling with mental health. Now Mines is pushing efforts to break the stigma around mental health.

“More of an issue that we see in our counseling offices. We have tons of students coming in which is great, but some of them don’t know about the resources yet, and we’re trying to break the stigma around mental health, and give people support especially after the pandemic,” said South Dakota Mines counselor Chelsey Groseclose.

It’s important to remember that suicide’s reach goes beyond the individual who is having suicidal thoughts and even actions. Those around them are impacted as well.

To reach the suicide and crisis lifeline dial 988.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a car crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning.
One dead, three injured in a two-car crash in Box Elder
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
Louisiana law enforcement officer arrested in Rapid City on sex crime charge.
Louisiana LE officer arrested in Rapid City for a sex crime
Neptune Drive Fire
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire

Latest News

Cribs will be placed in certain location in Rapid City where people can place diapers and other...
Rapid City mayor proclaims ‘Diaper Need Awareness Week’
Hermosa Elementary and Middle School started a class where they teach students how to grow...
A new form of gardening hits Hermosa Elementary and Middle School
An area of the Black Hills in Wyoming charred by the Fish Wildfire.
There’s a bright side to this summer’s Fish Wildfire near Sundance
The Pennington County auditor's office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting starts Friday