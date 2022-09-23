South Dakota Mines students talk about suicide awareness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines students held a suicide awareness event Thursday with several booths and inspirational messages on the paths for students to see on their way to class.

With September being Suicide Prevention Month, South Dakota Mines counselors wanted to make sure the student community was aware of resources they could reach out to if they found themselves struggling with mental health. Now Mines is pushing efforts to break the stigma around mental health.

“More of an issue that we see in our counseling offices. We have tons of students coming in which is great, but some of them don’t know about the resources yet, and we’re trying to break the stigma around mental health, and give people support especially after the pandemic,” said South Dakota Mines counselor Chelsey Groseclose.

It’s important to remember that suicide’s reach goes beyond the individual who is having suicidal thoughts and even actions. Those around them are impacted as well.

To reach the suicide and crisis lifeline dial 988.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.