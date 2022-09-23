A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

By Jack Siebold
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night.

The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter.

Witnesses told police that the two were with other people, drinking in a vehicle, while driving for an app-based food delivery service. The group stopped at an Endeavour Boulevard restaurant before 8 p.m. to pick up an order.

That’s when, police say, Nicklaus Houchin and Danielle Houchin got into a physical confrontation. Danielle was reportedly choked and became “unresponsive.”

The group then drove to the 1400 block of Eglin Street before calling 911. When police arrived on scene, Danielle Houchin was on the ground near the vehicle, having CPR performed on her. She died enroute to the hospital.

The investigation into this homicide is being conducted jointly with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Scene of a car crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning.
One dead, three injured in a two-car crash in Box Elder
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota seeks volunteers and donations during Hunger Action Day
Black Hills State football gets ready for their homecoming game
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s...
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
Weather
Hold onto your hats, windy conditions are a foot