Rapid City wants public input on parking garage renovations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The three-floor parking garage in downtown Rapid City is set to receive some much-needed renovations, after sustaining seasonal damage in certain parts of the building.

The city hopes the potential contractor to take up the project, will focus on improving the structural integrity, as well as improving the stairwells.

Parking Operation Manager Anna Gilligan said that the city’s community development and public works departments, look forward to addressing any concerns that people, and downtown business owners may have before the project gets underway.

“We want to make sure that the public is aware of the upcoming renovation project, and that we will be working with the businesses and permit holders to ensure that there are alternate parking options for them during the time when the parking garage will be shut down,” Gilligan said.

As construction is also about to get underway at the former parking lot on St. Joseph Street between 5th and 6th, people may be frustrated by fewer parking options as the winter approaches.

Officials want to remind the public that although parking might be a hassle due to the renovations, there is still free public parking near the Pennington County Courthouse.

Although downtown visitors may have to walk a few blocks, Gilligan said that, and other areas will serve as good alternatives to the downtown garage.

“We’re confident that we’ll be able to find parking for all of our permit holders in the parking structure.”

The public meeting is being held at city hall next Friday.

Once the city receives a bid to start the renovations, they believe they’ll be able to start in mid-November.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.