Rapid City mayor proclaims ‘Diaper Need Awareness Week’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender declared Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City, kicking it off with a diaper drive.

The average infant goes through a dozen diaper changes per day over three years and toddlers about eight changes. This means for many families the cost of diapers can be as much as $100 per month per child, especially impacting low-income families who cannot buy diapers with food stamps or WIC vouchers.

So, the Volunteers of America are undertaking the week-long project of collecting diapers for community members in need.

“One in three families of our community are suffering with diaper need. It goes deeper than them not having diapers to cover their children with. It becomes a public health issue when they can’t change diapers as often when they need to, it’s a mental health issue as well,” said Volunteers of America community outreach coordinator Sarah Howard.

If you want to donate, drop-off locations for the supplies will be at:

City Hall

Fire Station One

the Rapid City Public Safety Building

Mommy’s Closet

and the Black Hills Pregnancy Center

