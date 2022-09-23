Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon

Fall Color Report
Fall Color Report(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.

Roughlock Falls
Roughlock Falls(KOTA)

As the nights get longer and the days get shorter, a hormone is triggered in the Canyon’s birch and aspen that sends a chemical message to the leaves to drop. A gust of wind may help the progress along, but wind is not the only factor.

Read more about the science behind leaf drop here: https://www.npr.org/2009/10/30/114288700/why-leaves-really-fall-off-trees

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Scene of a car crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning.
One dead, three injured in a two-car crash in Box Elder
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records

Latest News

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota seeks volunteers and donations during Hunger Action Day
Black Hills State football gets ready for their homecoming game
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s...
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey