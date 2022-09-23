A breezy start to the weekend

Breezy
Breezy(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will start off the night, but clouds will eventually return by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for the morning hours, but clearing will begin midday and plenty of sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s on Saturday with one final breezy day expected. Gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Early next week will remain mild with highs in the 60s and 70s, right where we should be this time of year. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will warm up into the 80s! Temperatures will likely return to the 70s by Friday and next weekend.

