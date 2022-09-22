Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins

The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat.
The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.

Other construction to the park will include replacing the short pedestrian bridge, constructing a detention pond, and improving seating and sidewalks. While the reconstruction is completed traffic will not be allowed through Beach Drive but the bike path on the northern side of the park will remain open.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day of next year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a car crash in Box Elder Wednesday morning.
One dead, three injured in a two-car crash in Box Elder
Neptune Drive Fire
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Louisiana law enforcement officer arrested in Rapid City on sex crime charge.
Louisiana LE officer arrested in Rapid City for a sex crime

Latest News

The current average gas cost in Rapid City currently sits at $3.68 per gallon.
Gas prices have declined for 99 consecutive days
Construction for the Dinosaur Park renovation will begin next Monday, September 26.
Renovations to begin at Dinosaur Park
The Black Hills will continue to get a steady influx of people as the B-21 Raider project...
B-21 Raider: Plans to accommodate new people in the Black Hills
Brian Neiman, a Wyoming rancher who is changing the way he connects with his costumers.
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers