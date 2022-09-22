Cooking with Eric - Shrimp with Peppers and Onions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low carb and gluten free, and it takes less than 30 minutes, plus it’s a way to use up some of those peppers you’ve grown in your garden this year. You can use any peppers you like for this recipe!

First, in 2 tablespoons of butter or olive oil, sauté 1 small chopped red onion with 2 cups of chopped peppers of your choice and 3 cloves minced garlic. Cook until peppers are softened.

Then add a can of diced tomatoes, drained, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/8 cup chopped fresh parsley, 1/2 teaspoon coriander and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until saucy then add a pound of peeled and deveined shrimp, tail on. Cook until shrimp are pink.

Remove skillet from stovetop and sprinkle shrimp mixture with some crumbled Feta cheese. Serve immediately.

