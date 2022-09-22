Brayden Carbajal-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Carbajal helped lead Belle Fourche golfers to 3rd place finish at BHC Tournament
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche boys golf team turned in a nice showing at Tuesday’s Black Hills Conference Tournament. The Broncs finished 3rd, and Brayden Carbajal is a big part of the team’s success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
