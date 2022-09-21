World-renowned guitarist, Pierre Bensusan, performs in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pierre Bensusan, a French Guitarist touring North America, and making Rapid City one of his first stops.

On September 21, Bensusan will take the stage at the Dahl Arts Center to immerse the audience in a mix of world music. In a release, Bensusan says, “There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live.”

To join Bensusan in his mix of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical, and pop music follow the link to get your ticket or purchase them at the door tonight, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Follow this link to get your ticket for Pierre Bensusan, a night in France.

