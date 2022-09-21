World-renowned guitarist, Pierre Bensusan, performs in Rapid City

Pierre Bensusan, a world-renowned French Guitarists performs in Rapid City.
Pierre Bensusan, a world-renowned French Guitarists performs in Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pierre Bensusan, a French Guitarist touring North America, and making Rapid City one of his first stops.

On September 21, Bensusan will take the stage at the Dahl Arts Center to immerse the audience in a mix of world music. In a release, Bensusan says, “There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live.”

To join Bensusan in his mix of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical, and pop music follow the link to get your ticket or purchase them at the door tonight, beginning at 6:30 pm.

Follow this link to get your ticket for Pierre Bensusan, a night in France.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Neptune Drive Fire
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Scene of a car crash north of Box Elder.
One dead and several others injured in a two-car crash near Box Elder
The B-21 Raider will be rolled out of a hangar in Palmdale, Calif., during the first week of...
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival