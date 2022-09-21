South Dakota fall college enrollment on the rise

Overall enrollment for South Dakota's six public colleges is up.
Overall enrollment for South Dakota's six public colleges is up.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The fall headcount at South Dakota’s public universities is nearly up by 1% over last year.

South Dakota Mines saw a 3% increase in students for the fall semester this year compared to the fall semester of 2021. The school attributes this to an increase in first-time freshmen enrolled for the fall semester.

“We were down in the mid-400s just a couple of years ago. This year we had 538, which is probably the third largest first-time freshmen class that we’ve had,” said South Dakota Mines President Tim Rankin.

While South Dakota Mines saw an increase in enrollment, Black Hills State University and South Dakota State University saw a decrease in enrollment for the fall semester this year. With BHSU having around a 3% decrease and SDSU having about a 1% decrease in fall enrollment.

South Dakota Board of Regents reported fall college enrollment numbers
South Dakota Board of Regents reported fall college enrollment numbers(South Dakota Board of Regents)

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
Melvin J. Little Bear
South Dakota soldier accounted for from Korean War
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Members of the Rapid City Fire Department practice for a high-rise fire emergency.
Rapid City Fire Department completes high-rise training
RCFD
Fire fighters training in Rapid City
A networking event for business women in the Black Hills
Empowering businesswomen in South Dakota
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
Youth and Family Services