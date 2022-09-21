South Dakota fall college enrollment on the rise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The fall headcount at South Dakota’s public universities is nearly up by 1% over last year.

South Dakota Mines saw a 3% increase in students for the fall semester this year compared to the fall semester of 2021. The school attributes this to an increase in first-time freshmen enrolled for the fall semester.

“We were down in the mid-400s just a couple of years ago. This year we had 538, which is probably the third largest first-time freshmen class that we’ve had,” said South Dakota Mines President Tim Rankin.

While South Dakota Mines saw an increase in enrollment, Black Hills State University and South Dakota State University saw a decrease in enrollment for the fall semester this year. With BHSU having around a 3% decrease and SDSU having about a 1% decrease in fall enrollment.

South Dakota Board of Regents reported fall college enrollment numbers (South Dakota Board of Regents)

