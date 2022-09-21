Rapid City Fire Department completes high-rise training

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department is completing its high-rise training in the downtown area.

The end of a three-month training period for the Rapid City Fire Department was marked by a high-rise training exercise. The training puts all the concepts that the firefighters have learned in the three-month period together.

“We are going up the stairs and were stretching hose, charging it with our standpipe system and getting the crews that experience on the charge hose line, actually in a stairwell in a stimulated building so they can better learn and understand how to use it,” said Marshall Keefe, Rapid City Fire Department.

While this training can help prepare firefighters for all emergency events, it is specifically built to accommodate fires in buildings that have a standpipe system, which can be seen in most high-rise buildings, which for the Rapid City Fire Department is anything over four stories.

“So, this stuff is more designed for a fire in those type of buildings where we have to go up a lot of stairs, we have to carry a lot of equipment, so this stuff is designed for something more along that line, but all the training is applicable to pretty much everything we do in our job,” said Keefe.

In addition, the training will prepare the firefighters for the new equipment and standards that are being implemented for a fire event that can occur in a high rise.

“It is important because we are actually switching to all new equipment and standards for our high-rise response or standpipe building response. It’s not something we do frequently but it’s something we need to be good at because it’s a very high-risk event,” Keefe explained.

High-rise training will finish Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
Melvin J. Little Bear
South Dakota soldier accounted for from Korean War
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

RCFD
Fire fighters training in Rapid City
Overall enrollment for South Dakota's six public colleges is up.
South Dakota fall college enrollment on the rise
A networking event for business women in the Black Hills
Empowering businesswomen in South Dakota
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
Youth and Family Services