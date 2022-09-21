One dead and several others injured in a two-car crash near Box Elder

Scene of a car crash north of Box Elder.
Scene of a car crash north of Box Elder.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash north of Box Elder Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 7:50 a.m., at the intersection of West Gate Road and Country Road. Several other people where injured but at the time of this post, we do not know how many or how serious the injuries are.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will provide more information when available.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Neptune Drive Fire
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

Pierre Bensusan, a world-renowned French Guitarists performs in Rapid City.
World-renowned guitarist, Pierre Bensusan, performs in Rapid City
The B-21 Raider will be rolled out of a hangar in Palmdale, Calif., during the first week of...
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival
Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival