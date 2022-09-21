Louisiana LE officer arrested in Rapid City for a sex crime

Louisiana law enforcement officer arrested in Rapid City on sex crime charge.
Louisiana law enforcement officer arrested in Rapid City on sex crime charge.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Louisiana law enforcement officer has been arrested in Rapid City, charged with hiring for sexual activity.

Kirk John Thibodeaux, 44 of Port Allen, was in Rapid City attending a conference, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at an unspecified hotel Tuesday and was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Hiring for sexual activity is a class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, Thibodeaux could draw jail time, probation or a fine.

The release did not state what Louisiana agency Thibodeaux is with. We will update this story when more information is available.

