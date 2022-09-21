Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Bowl

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In these tough economic times, making a meal with stuff you might already have on hand and with few ingredients is a bonus! This taco bowl recipe fits the bill. And it’s ridiculously easy - let your kids help you make it!

In a skillet, brown a pound of lean (93%) ground beef until almost no pink is left. Stir in a finely chopped small onion and cook until beef is no longer pink and onion is translucent.

Add a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained and a packet of taco seasoning. Stir to combine.

Then add 1 cup water and a packet of Ramen noodles, omitting the seasoning packet; simmer until cooked through and Ramen is done.

Serve in a bowl with some Mexican style cheddar cheese on top and some crushed Doritos.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say
Police released this image of a suspect in the robbery of a Rapid City casino.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
Neptune Drive Fire
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Latest News

A super-simple elegant chicken entree!
Cooking with Eric - Chicken Sauté with Paprika Sauce
A simple recipe for an affordable weeknight meal
Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Hash
Windsor Block Whiskey Bar recently opened downtown Rapid City.
What makes a great whiskey bar?
Here's a delicious, healthy dish that offers another way to enjoy radishes
Cooking with Eric - Chicken with a Crunchy Radish Salad