Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Bowl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In these tough economic times, making a meal with stuff you might already have on hand and with few ingredients is a bonus! This taco bowl recipe fits the bill. And it’s ridiculously easy - let your kids help you make it!

In a skillet, brown a pound of lean (93%) ground beef until almost no pink is left. Stir in a finely chopped small onion and cook until beef is no longer pink and onion is translucent.

Add a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained and a packet of taco seasoning. Stir to combine.

Then add 1 cup water and a packet of Ramen noodles, omitting the seasoning packet; simmer until cooked through and Ramen is done.

Serve in a bowl with some Mexican style cheddar cheese on top and some crushed Doritos.

