Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first day of fall is Sept. 22 and a poll by YouGov reveals that autumn is America’s favorite season. So, to kick off most people’s favorite time of year, Main Street Square celebrates with the annual pumpkin festival.

For 14 years The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival has grown from just Main Street Square to now covering Sixth Street and pushing into Memorial Park. Starting at 10 in the morning on Sept. 24, friends and families will find an abundance of vendors and the first round of Pumpkin Chunkin Catapult. If you miss the first round, you will get a second chance at noon, to see how far a pumpkin can go.

“It’s just kind of a kick-off to the fall season, which is personally my favorite season. So, it’s cool to see the community come together in downtown Rapid City,” expressed Bobbi Schaefbauer, events manager at Main Street Square. “So, we’ll have 60 plus vendors of all different sorts. We’ll have food, people will be selling their items that they make, we’ll have some specialty boutiques down here, some artists will have their artwork, and then of course we’ll have lots of food trucks too.”

The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival also brings in pumpkins weighing nearly one ton for the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

