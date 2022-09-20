Sunny but Not as Hot Today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A weak cold front is bringing cooler temperatures to the area today. Instead of 90s, we’ll see 70s today with northerly winds and sunny skies.

A weak upper level disturbance could bring a stray showers tonight, mainly in southwest South Dakota. Any rainfall will be quite light.

Cooler air continues to pour in Wednesday and Thursday. A trough moving through the northern Rockies will increase our chances for rain Thursday. But again, no heavy rainfall amounts are expected at this time.

Friday and the weekend will be dry and mild.

