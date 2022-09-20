Round one of Hardrocker Invite

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Top college golfers hit the course for round one of the Hardrocker Fall Invite on Monday. After round one SD Mines’ Rianna Garland holds the women’s lead with a 4 over 76. The Hardrocker women are second in the team scores to Chadron State. For the men MSU-Billings holds the lead after round one with SD Mines second.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.