Round one of Hardrocker Invite

Hardrockers Rianna Garland leads after round one
9-19 MINES GOLF
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Top college golfers hit the course for round one of the Hardrocker Fall Invite on Monday. After round one SD Mines’ Rianna Garland holds the women’s lead with a 4 over 76. The Hardrocker women are second in the team scores to Chadron State. For the men MSU-Billings holds the lead after round one with SD Mines second.

