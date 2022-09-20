Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

By Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities reported a school bus hit a student before crashing into a storefront in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, WCSC reported.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. Rainey did not provide any details about the student’s injuries.

According to the Charleston County School District, the bus was transporting students from North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary when the incident occurred.

Rainey said four of the eight students on the bus and the driver were taken to the hospital.

Two high school students were struck by debris caused by the crash and taken to the hospital.

