Cooler temperatures move in

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will start to cloud up this evening and overnight. A few showers are possible across northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Temperatures might get chilly tonight as much of the area drops into the 40s and some spots near the Big Horns reach the 30s.

Cooler air sticks around Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s for many. While Wednesday will be pretty dry with scattered clouds, shower chances will return Thursday for much of the area. It does not look to be a big chunk of moisture. It looks to get a little windy on Thursday as gusts for some could reach and even exceed 40 mph during the middle of the day and afternoon.

Temperatures are closer to normal Friday and over the weekend. Highs next week will reach the 70s and 80s - back to above normal highs.

