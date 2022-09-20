Autumn is almost here!

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Say goodbye to the summer like temperatures and hello to fall. With the Fall Equinox only a few days away the forecast for tomorrow looks to be a little more like fall. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s with mostly clear skies, a cold front looks to push its way into the area by the evening time hours. As the cold front pushes its way through the chance for isolated showers will increase and temperatures will continue to fall. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s with increasing cloud cover. Friday, we look to be in the 70s as we head into the weekend.

