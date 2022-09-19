Unseasonably Hot Today; Cooler Later this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 90s in spots, which will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak cold front brings cooler air Tuesday, but temperatures will still be above normal. A second, stronger front arrives Wednesday, bringing a few showers and a brief touch of fall temperatures with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Seasonably warm 70s return along with dry conditions this next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
Chapters of the Militiamen Motorcycle Club joined together to donate their pop tabs.
Motorcycle club donates aluminum tabs to the ‘Pop Tab Kid’
Handcuffs graphic
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium

Latest News

Weather
It will feel like July in September for Monday
Weather
Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning
Rapid City Forecast
Chance of Strong Storms Today
Strong storms likely Friday afternoon