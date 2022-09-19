Spicy festival wraps up for the year

People shopping on the last day of the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
People shopping on the last day of the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A spicy-flavored festival had a sweet ending Sunday with the owner reminiscing about the event’s beginnings.

The 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival held by Jolly Lane Greenhouse wrapped up and the owner was more than excited with the number of people that showed up to celebrate the festival this year. He says the idea started off as a small project to roast chili peppers for the community and now it’s turned into a full-fledged event that people plan their weekends around.

“You know it’s really rewarding and fun to hear that people that actually come up and say hey we really appreciate you doing this we look forward to it every year and we plan our weekend around it,” said Jolly Lane Greenhouse owner Tim Sime.

Sime added that while you can eat the peppers and get a blast of flavor from them; the best part is actually the slightly spicy and tangy smell from the peppers.

“The smell of the roasted chilies if you are familiar with it you know, if you’re not, you need to experience it because it just smells amazing,” said Sime.

The event returns next year around the same time, hopefully bringing the scent of roasted chili peppers into the air again.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
Handcuffs graphic
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
THEOPHILUS JOSEPH II GARY, faces charges for domestic abuse
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges

Latest News

Lil Harvester's Pumpkin Patch hosted their opening weekend Sept. 17 through Sept. 18
Pumpkin season hits the Black Hills
Weather
It will feel like July in September for Monday
‘What was the first time I met Tina Peters?’ And I said, “It was that Cyber Symposium in Sioux...
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
Since the commission to come up with new standards was formed, they’ve been criticized by those...
Controversial new social studies standards to be reviewed this week